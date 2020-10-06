Campaign signs at the corner of Queen and Highway 16 in Smithers (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Smithers residents who are eligible to vote can fill in their ballot for the upcoming Smithers byelection starting tomorrow at Town Hall.

The advanced polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Smithers Town Hall at 1027 Aldous Street.

Residents can vote for who they would like to serve as mayor and one councillor spot.

The two candidates that are running for mayor are:

Joe Bramsleven

Gladys Atrill

There are also four candidates running for the one councillor seat:

Colin Bateman

Mika Meyer

Randy Bell

Sam Raven

Another day for advanced voting will be held next Wednesday (Oct 14) at Town Hall.

The official election day is scheduled for October 17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Walnut Park Elementary School.