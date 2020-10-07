RCMP investigated the death of a pony in the Burns Lake area last week.

According to police, Burns Lake RCMP received a report of an incident on the Southside on Oct 2 where a pony had been gravely injured and had to be euthanized.

In a statement, police said the owner feared that the animal had been intentionally injured and wanted police to look into it further.

After a thorough investigation, Burns Lake RCMP discovered the pony had wandered onto neighbouring property and became tangled in a live trap.

Police also said in the attempt to free the pony, by cutting the rope, it was accidentally injured.

The pony returned home but, there was nothing that could be done to save it.

After the investigation police determined there was no criminal intent.

The person who tried to free the animal was very remorseful and apologetic, according to the RCMP.

The person was fine under the Wildlife Act Regulations because the trap was made with illegal materials.