UNBC remains one of the best small universities in Canada according to Macleans Magazine.

The university placed fifth out of 19 post-secondary institutions in its category in the annual rankings of Canadian Universities.

However, this is a decline of about three spots after ranking second in last year’s report.

“These rankings reflect the dedication of everyone in our community and demonstrate UNBC continues to be one of the best universities of its size in Canada,” said UNBC Interim President Dr Geoff Payne.

“In what has been a challenging year for all of us, both here at UNBC and around the world, it is gratifying to receive this endorsement as we continue in our mission to support our students and researchers as they discover and share knowledge.”

The university placed first for students who won national awards, which is the fourth time in the last five years UNBC, and its students received the top grade in this category.

New Brunswick-based Mount Allison once again claimed the top spot for the fourth consecutive year while the University of Lethbridge placed second.

The latest rankings continue a seven-year stretch in the top five for UNBC but ended a 12-year stint in the top three.

Here is the list of the Top 5 Primarily Undergraduate Schools for 2021: