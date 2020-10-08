The Bulkley Valley Health Foundation will not be hosting its ninth annual foundation gala this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic according to Executive Director, Laurel Menzel.

According to Menzel, she put an appeal out to past and new supporters to donate what they would spend on the event,

Menzel added the donations will be spent on making improvements to the health care system from Witset to Topley.

She said not being able to have the gala is disappointing.

“It’s one of the very few fancy events that people dress up for and a lot of community members look forward to and for the BV Health Foundation it’s our primary fundraiser for the year so, it’s a big hit and a big disappointment to not be able to host it,” Menzel said.

She also said she came up with the idea of the ungala after she attended a class by Creative Roots that was raising money for the foundation.

“I couldn’t have everybody in my living room but I thought we would just play around a little bit and make a faux gala poster and see if there are other folks out there willing to donate,” she said.

Menzel added anyone willing to donate can do so on their website and Facebook Page.