A Burns Lake company is one of the awardees for the 2020 Indigenous Business Awards.

On Monday (Oct 5), the BC Achievement Foundation announced that Top of the Line Catering won the Outstanding Business Achievement award.

According to a statement, the winners of the awards will be celebrated in a series of digital campaigns and films honouring their achievements.

The selection of the awardees was made by members of the 2020 jury panel.

“I am particularly inspired by this year’s awardees. All of them exemplify resilience and innovation during this time of challenges. This year’s awardees demonstrate practices of the past with the economies of the future that fits all,” said foundation chair, Anne Giardini.

Eight Indigenous businesses, entrepreneurs, partnership entities, and community-owned enterprises will be recognized from across the province.

The IBA program is in its 12th year and launched in 2008.