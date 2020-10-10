RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a vehicle accident that was found along Michelle Bay Forest Service Road outside of Houston that claimed the life of a man in his 50’s.

Shortly before 8 a.m on Friday morning, Houston RCMP received a report from a commercial truck operator who encountered a collision scene just past the 30 kilometer mark of North Road, also known as Michelle Bay FSR.

First responders found the man dead on the scene.

North Road was closed for investigators to fully examine the scene, a specially trained collision scene investigator was called in to aid the ongoing investigation.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is also conducting an independent fact-finding investigation into the man’s death.