One person has been sent to hospital after an assault in Houston.

According to the RCMP, on Monday (Oct 12) police were called to a parking lot of a residential apartment complex.

After police arrived, they located an adult man in the parking lot with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital and is in critical condition police said in a statement.

The BC RCMP Major Crime Unit have now taken conduct of the investigation.

More information may be released if it becomes available.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.