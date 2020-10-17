Campaign signs at the corner of Queen and Highway 16 in Smithers (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

The polls for the Smithers byelection are now officially open.

They opened at 8 a.m. and are open until 8 p.m at Walnut Park Elementary School.

Residents may vote for who they want to be the mayor and councillor.

Mayoral candidates are Gladys Atrill and Joe Bramsleven and councillor candidates are Colin Bateman, Randy Bell, Mika Meyer and Sam Raven.

To vote residents must be:

18 years old

Live in Smithers for a minimum of 30 days prior to registering to vote

Canadian Citizen

Resident of BC for a minimum of 6 months

The Town offered mail-in ballots this year for the election and they must be handed to the Chief Election Officer by 8 p.m.

Results will be posted on the Town of Smithers website when the results are finalized.