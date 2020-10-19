One person has died after a collision on Highway 16 near Burns Lake.

The head-on crash was reported on Sunday(Oct 18) around 4:50 p.m. between two pick-up trucks near Freeport Road.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, a 64-year- old woman, who was the only occupant in one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The others that were involved were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She added weather and road conditions were poor at the time of the collision and is believed to be a factor.

The investigation remains ongoing and the road has been cleared after being closed for nearly 17 hours.