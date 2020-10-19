In an open letter, the Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs are calling for Premier John Horgan to fire NDP Candidate Nathan Cullen.

This is after he made insensitive comments before an All Candidates Debate.

According to a statement by the Hereditary Chiefs, it would be further disrespect to indigenous people in BC.

The comments regarding BC Liberal Candidate in the North Coast riding, Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial were said on Thursday (Oct 15) before the All Candidates Debate in Smithers and sparked controversy on Saturday (Oct 17)

Cullen and NDP Party Leader John Horgan have apologized.

“He’s not well-liked- he’s Haida- in his own community. The guy’s going to get bedrock 20 percent,” he said.

Cullen then proceeded to make fun of his nickname.

Over the weekend Cullen apologized for his comments on Twitter and during a Zoom meeting with Jennifer Rice.

“I apologize unreservedly for my comments and have done so personally to Roy. I need to, and will do better,” he said.

Horgan addressed the comments on Sunday during a press conference in the Courtenay- Comox riding.

He said he is disappointed but has spoken to Cullen and he has remorse.

The NDP party nominated Cullen over an Indigenous woman, Annita McPhee despite a party rule that encourages women and persons of colour after a white man retires.