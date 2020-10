RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)

Early Monday morning (Oct 19) police were called to the scene of a commercial vehicle rollover West of Smithers.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, around 4:40 a.m. a commercial vehicle hauling lumber rolled into the ditch and partially blocked Highway 16 near Owens Road.

She added flaggers were on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.