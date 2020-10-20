One man has died after being struck by a train in Burns Lake.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, last Tuesday (Oct 13) the train had struck the pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 16 and Murphy Road.

The collision occurred around 9:50 p.m.

She added when police arrived on the scene it was determined that a westbound train struck a pedestrian who was on the tracks.

The train was unable to stop or avoid the collision.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Saunderson said the investigation remains ongoing and more information may be released as they become available.