BC has now gone 19 days with an increase of at least 100 infections, after the province announced 167 new cases of Covid-19 today (Tuesday).

The province has now tallied 11,854 infections with 1,688 considered active.

In Northern Health, two more residents tested positive for the virus.

The region has recorded 357 infections.

4,156 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

Currently, 69 people are in hospital with 18 in ICU.

There has also been one additional death; 254 people have passed away since the onset of the pandemic.

“There have been three new health-care facility outbreaks at Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights and Sunset Manor. The outbreaks at George Derby, Langley Lodge and Chartwell Crescent Gardens have been declared over,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry, adding health officials continue to respond to 19 healthcare outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate continues to float at 83.3 percent.

“We have the ability to decide what our COVID-19 wave looks like in B.C. by continuing to take personal precautions and using our layers of protection, no matter where we may be,” said Dr. Henry.

“Let’s continue to support our neighbours, local businesses and communities, who are doing their part. Take the time to reach out to friends and neighbours – in a safe way – to show them you care and remind them that while you may be keeping a safe distance right now, they are not alone,” she added.

BREAKDOWN:

4,175 – Vancouver Coastal (+29)

6,366 – Fraser (+122)

244 – Island (+1)

624 – Interior (+13)

357 – Northern (+2)

88 – outside of Canada (=)