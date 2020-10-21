Three more Site C workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

BC Hydro was notified of the development this week and none of the infections occurred on-site according to health officials.

The first worker has not been on the worksite since being exposed and testing positive while the second employee returned to work for two days last week after being exposed off-site and tested positive while returning home.

Both workers are isolating at home.

In addition, a third worker contracted the virus after arriving at the facility last week.

The employee remains isolated at camp and is being treated by the on-site medical team.

As a precautionary measure, two additional people are isolating in the camp.