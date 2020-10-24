Another 223 cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC today (Friday), the provincial total has reached 12,554.

6 cases were from Northern Health, as the region reaches 371.

16 of the 2,009 active cases are in the North (3 more than yesterday).

BC has officially cracked 2,000 active cases, there are 75 individuals in hospital and 24 in ICU.

The province has not seen any new COVID-19 related deaths, as the death toll remains at 256.

352 people have won the battle against the virus in the North, the region’s recovery rate is now 95%.

“In recent days, we have seen a number of new outbreaks of COVID-19 in the community and in long-term care facilities. Contact-tracing teams throughout our province are working around the clock to stop the further spread, but it requires all of us to do our part to be successful in these efforts,” explained Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

371 – Northern Health (+6)

662 – Interior (+18)

4,319 – Vancouver (+59)

6,864 – Fraser (+139)

250 – Island (+1)

88 – outside of Canada (=)

With files from Dione Wearmouth, MyPrinceGeorgeNow.com