NDP Candidate Nathan Cullen has been elected in the Stikine riding.

Cullen received about 50% of the votes beating Liberal candidate Gordon Sebastian by 1,362 ballots.

From the beginning of the campaign, controversy followed Cullen after the NDP chose him rather than Tahltan President and Indigenous woman Annita McPhee.

Cullen was named the BC NDP candidate after MLA Doug Donaldson announced he was not seeking re-election.

“I’m humbled and honored to be elected to serve as the Voice of Stikine in the provincial legislature. I will work every day to represent the best hopes and dreams of our beautiful region. Thank you to all of our incredible volunteers and the voters who have entrusted me with this honour,” he said.

Cullen was formally a Member of Parliament for the Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

The NDP has won a majority government, the first time in more than 20 years.

The final count will not occur for a couple of weeks due to the increase of mail-in ballots.

The total amount of mail-in ballots in Stikine was 1,234.