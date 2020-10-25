John Horgan rolled the dice and won after calling a snap election this year.

The NDP is expected to form a majority government following a resounding victory over the BC Liberals and the Green Party.

As it stands early Sunday morning, the New Democrats have 55 seats well ahead of the 29 for the BC Liberals while the BC Greens Party sits with three.

Mail-in ballots will be counted at a later date.

Just under half-a-million vote-by-mail packages have been returned according to Elections BC.

A link to the provincial results can be found here.