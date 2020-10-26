It appears that voter turnout was down in the 2020 Provincial General Election.

Preliminary numbers released by Elections BC today show that 52.4 percent of registered voters cast a ballot this time around, down from around 61.2 percent in 2017.

Over 670-thousand people voted this year during the advance voting period, while 547-thousand voters cast a ballot on Election Day.

An estimated 85,000 certification envelopes containing absentee ballots will be considered for the final count.

As of Saturday, Elections BC said it had received approximately 525,000 mail-in ballots.

The numbers for specific ridings are not yet available.

– with files from George Henderson, MyCaribooNow.com staff