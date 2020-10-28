29-year old Tyrell Giroux appeared in court on Monday and is facing one count each of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Flight from Police, Resisting Arrest and Driving while Prohibited.

He remains in custody and is due back in court on November 4th for a bail hearing.

Giroux was arrested on Sunday.

A member of the public was filming it when it appears that while one officer had him pinned down on the ground, a second officer came in and kicked and punched him.

An RCMP code of conduct investigation is now underway into the arrest.

Giroux was taken into custody following a lengthy police pursuit that went from Kamloops, through Clinton, 100 Mile House and ended just outside of 150 Mile.

He’s accused of driving recklessly, crossing on solid double lines, going down the wrong side of the road and at one point narrowly missing an officer.

RCMP say two spike belts were deployed before the suspect vehicle was finally stopped.

Police say the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran down an embankment before he was finally apprehended.

– with files from My Cariboo and MyPGNow news teams