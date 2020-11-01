Prince Rupert school flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure
Northern Health | My PG Now
An elementary school in Prince Rupert has become the tenth school in Northern Health to be listed for potential COVID-19 exposure.
School District 52’s Roosevelt Park Elementary was added to the BC Centre for Disease Control alert list this weekend.
Possible exposure could have occurred between October 21 and 22, according to the post.
The other nine schools in Northern Health to list exposures are:
- Immaculate Conception | SD 57 | October 21 – 23
- Fort Nelson Secondary | SD 81 | October 15 – 16
- Notre Dame | Private | October 13 – 14
- Prince George Secondary | SD 57 | October 2
- Dawson Creek Secondary – South Peace | SD 59 | September 23 – 25
- David Hoy Elementary | SD 91 | September 17 – 18
- Quesnel Junior Secondary | SD 28 | September 10 – 11, 15 – 18
- Nak’albun Elementary | Independent | Sept 16 – 18
- Ecole Frank Ross Elementary | SD59 | September 10 – 11