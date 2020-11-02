Drugs from the seizure (supplied by: RCMP)

A traffic stop has resulted in the seizure of guns, drugs, and cash in Houston.

According to the RCMP, police observed a vehicle matching a description of one that had been reported stolen.

The vehicle stopped without incident and police saw what appeared to be a gun case, in plain view, inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Police said during the investigation police located several firearms, ammunition, and an empty handgun magazine.

RCMP also found a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, morphine, ketamine, and a large sum of cash.

The driver, an adult man, and the passenger, an adult female were arrested on the scene but were later released pending a court date.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.