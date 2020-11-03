An argument between friends has sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Around 8:10 a.m. on Oct. 3 Smithers RCMP was called to a residence in the Riverside Trailer Park for a disturbance.

According to police, upon arrival two men were located outside a home and one man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim told officers he accidentally shot himself but during further investigation, officers believe that it was not by accident.

Smithers RCMP located a shotgun near the victim and witnesses told police the two men were in a verbal altercation.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police also said the two men are known to each other and there is no risk for the public’s safety.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.