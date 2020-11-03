Health Minister Adrian Dix and Advocate for Seniors, Isobel MacKenzie announce additional supports for seniors related to COVID-19.

The majority of BC residents would like to see visitor restrictions at long term care and assisted living facilities amended even further.

According to the BC Seniors Advocate Staying Apart Staying Safe report, 42% of respondents believe the one visitor policy should be increased to two while 36% would support a three to five visitor limit.

After restrictions were eased in the summer, 61% of family members reported their loved one seemed worse than when they last saw them citing worsening physical or cognitive functions.

Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie stated 151 residents of Long Term Care or Assisted Living have passed away from COVID-19, while 45-hundred have died from illnesses and conditions not-related to the coronavirus.

In addition, 97% of all outbreaks have occurred at either the Fraser or Vancouver Coastal health regions.

She also recommends the Ministry of Health work with the Seniors Advocate office to establish a Long-Term Care & Assisted Living Resident and Family Council Association.