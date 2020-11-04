Gladys Atrill and Mika Meyer were sworn in as mayor and councillor on Tuesday at the Smithers Town Hall (Nov 3).

Atrill and Meyer were both elected during the Smithers byelection just over two weeks ago.

The ceremony was administered by Judge Wendy Bernt.

Councillor Mika Meyer said she is excited to begin her new role and her first meeting went well.

“It was quite exciting, just getting set up and meeting everybody and actually being in the chambers is very exciting and quite emotional,” she said.

She added she is also thankful for the community for allowing her to start the role.

Mayor Gladys Atrill said officially being sworn in as mayor feels really good.

“It feels like a bit of time, it was a long build-up to the byelection, it was a long time during the byelection so, I feel really good and I am looking forward to being back at the table and doing the work I signed up for a couple of years ago,” she said.

Atrill is also the second woman to become Mayor in the Town of Smithers and she added it makes her feel good being among the milestone.

During the Inaugural meeting Council chose committee and board roles, and the role of Deputy Mayor.

Deputy Mayor:

Councillor Casda Thomas

Fall Fair Management Committee:

Councillor Mika Meyer

Councillor Frank Wray

Councillor Lorne Benson (Alternate)

Advisory Planning Commission- Council Attendance:

Councillor Casda Thomas

Councillor Lorne Benson (Alternate)

Access Smithers Society Board

Mayor Gladys Atrill

Bulkley Valley Museum Board

Councillor Frank Wray

Bulkley Valley Lakes District Airshed Management Society

Councillor Greg Brown

Chamber of Commerce

Councillor Lorne Benson

Cycle 16 Society

Councillor Greg Brown

Smithers Art Gallery

Councillor Mika Meyer

D’ze L K’ant Friendship Centre- National Indigenous Peoples Day Committee

Councillor Greg Brown

Smithers Skate Park Society

Councillor John Buikema

Telkwa Coal Working Group

Mayor Gladys Atrill

Councillor Frank Wray

Smithers Health Committee

Councillor Casda Thomas

Councillor Mika Meyer (Alternate)

Smithers Public Library Board

Councillor John Buikema

Smithers District Transit Committee

Mayor Gladys Atrill

Councillor Mika Meyer

Councillor Lorne Benson

Finance Committee

Councillor Greg Brown, Chair

Councillor Lorne Benson, Vice Chair

The next regular town council meeting is scheduled for November 10.