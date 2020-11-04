Mayor Gladys Atrill and Councillor Mika Meyer (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)
Gladys Atrill and Mika Meyer were sworn in as mayor and councillor on Tuesday at the Smithers Town Hall (Nov 3).
Atrill and Meyer were both elected during the Smithers byelection just over two weeks ago.
The ceremony was administered by Judge Wendy Bernt.
Councillor Mika Meyer said she is excited to begin her new role and her first meeting went well.
“It was quite exciting, just getting set up and meeting everybody and actually being in the chambers is very exciting and quite emotional,” she said.
She added she is also thankful for the community for allowing her to start the role.
Mayor Gladys Atrill said officially being sworn in as mayor feels really good.
“It feels like a bit of time, it was a long build-up to the byelection, it was a long time during the byelection so, I feel really good and I am looking forward to being back at the table and doing the work I signed up for a couple of years ago,” she said.
Atrill is also the second woman to become Mayor in the Town of Smithers and she added it makes her feel good being among the milestone.
During the Inaugural meeting Council chose committee and board roles, and the role of Deputy Mayor.
Deputy Mayor:
Fall Fair Management Committee:
- Councillor Mika Meyer
- Councillor Frank Wray
- Councillor Lorne Benson (Alternate)
Advisory Planning Commission- Council Attendance:
- Councillor Casda Thomas
- Councillor Lorne Benson (Alternate)
Access Smithers Society Board
Bulkley Valley Museum Board
Bulkley Valley Lakes District Airshed Management Society
Chamber of Commerce
Cycle 16 Society
Smithers Art Gallery
D’ze L K’ant Friendship Centre- National Indigenous Peoples Day Committee
Smithers Skate Park Society
Telkwa Coal Working Group
- Mayor Gladys Atrill
- Councillor Frank Wray
Smithers Health Committee
- Councillor Casda Thomas
- Councillor Mika Meyer (Alternate)
Smithers Public Library Board
Smithers District Transit Committee
- Mayor Gladys Atrill
- Councillor Mika Meyer
- Councillor Lorne Benson
Finance Committee
- Councillor Greg Brown, Chair
- Councillor Lorne Benson, Vice Chair
The next regular town council meeting is scheduled for November 10.