A multi-vehicle collision involving a police vehicle last week has sent two police officers to the hospital with minor to serious injuries.

The crash happened around 6 p.m on Thursday (Oct 29) on Highway 16 near Telkwa.

According to RCMP, the police vehicle struck a pick-up truck then collided head-on with a commercial vehicle.

No injuries were reported from the other occupants of the other vehicles.

North District Traffic Services has conduct of the investigation.

Police also said causal factors have yet to be determined but weather and road conditions at the time were described as poor with snow and ice-covered roads.