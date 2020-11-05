335 new cases of COVID-19, seven of which are epi-linked, have been reported in BC, bringing the provincial total to 16,135.

Seven were announced in Northern Health, the region now sits at 432 infections, with 26 of them considered active.

Across BC, there are 3,120 active cases, 7,133 people who are being monitored by public health, and the recovery rate is down .5 from yesterday (Monday) to 78.5 percent.

92 people are in hospital, 25 of whom are in intensive care.

One person has died from the virus, for 273 overall.

“As we have seen before, a small cluster in one region can quickly become an outbreak in another. That is why provincewide orders are in place throughout B.C. and why we all need to use our layers of protection – all the time,” said Deputy Provincial Health Officer Doctor Reka Gustafson.

“When transmission increases in one area, we focus our public health efforts to contain further spread and ask everyone to step up their own efforts and preventive actions at the same time.”

There have been three new health-care facility outbreaks at Hawthorne Seniors Care Community, White Rock Senior Village and Village at Mill Creek.

The outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village has been declared over.

In total, 29 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.