A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a spike in break and enters and thefts from motor vehicles in New Hazelton.

The spike occurred during August, September, and October.

Cody Skye Hilbach has been charged with 14 counts of Fail to Comply with a Probation Order, one count of break and enter, and one count of trespass by night.

According to the RCMP, police worked diligently, consulting with community partners that led to Hilbach’s arrest.

He has been remanded in custody and was expected to make a video appearance in court last Friday (Oct 30).