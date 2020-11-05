Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach says he is pleased after Safety Minister Bill Blair has exempted Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska from the 14-day quarantine requirement.

Residents of the communities will be allowed to enter the other country for grabbing necessities like food and medical services and students from Hyder may now attend school in Stewart.

According to the government’s website, there must be one driver, children who are subject to shared custody arrangements, and one parent.

Bachrach said even though he has pushed to have this portion of the border open for necessities he continues to support the bigger border closure.

“This was such a specific and unique situation because of its remoteness. We thought it made a lot of sense to provide some exemptions so people can go about their lives,” he said.

According to Bachrach, the border closure at Stewart and Hyder was impacting the community’s quality of life.

He also said after speaking with community members and local officials of the communities the changes are being welcomed with open arms.

“This is a big step and it’s going to allow people to move back and forth a little bit more freely in a way that protects public health and right from the beginning that was always the bottom line,” Bachrach said.

A letter was sent in August to lift some restrictions on the border after the Canada- United States border closed earlier this year.