The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has released its report on what it believes was the cause of a train derailment in the north earlier this year.

According to the TSB, track failure contributed to the CN freight train that derailed in Kitwanga on January 7.

No injuries and no environmental impact were reported after 34 cars filled with wood pellets derailed.

According to the report, inspections were conducted in July and September 2019 where a heavy test vehicle recorded deviations.

The report also said the deviations in that section had increased.

According to the TSB, this is the third incident to occur, one in December 2017 near the Bulkley Cannon and another in January 2018 near New Hazelton.