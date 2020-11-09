The number of COVID-19 infections in BC is continuing to grow, as 998 new cases were recorded provincewide in a two-day span.

18,714 total infections have been reported in BC, with 4,891 considered active, 133 in hospital, and 43 people in ICU.

In Northern Health, an additional 11 cases were found, totalling 470.

Meanwhile, another five patients have died, a total of 281 people have passed away from the virus in BC.

There have been an additional two outbreaks in the healthcare system, and another three declared over.

There are now 37 active outbreaks in BC.

A record 9,179 people are in self-isolation after being exposed to a known case.

The recovery rate continues to drop as cases surge, 71.7 per cent of total cases in BC have made a full recovery.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says indoor fitness activities were amplifying the spread of the virus.

Some guidelines for indoor fitness activities that were in place were not considered adequate, she explained.

In regards to weddings and funerals, some small gatherings at churches and cemeteries are allowed but receptions are not.

Health Officials are also asking all Remembrance Day services to go virtual.