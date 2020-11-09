Vance Shanoss, left and Cory Dominc, right (supplied by: RCMP)

New Hazelton RCMP is seeking the public’s help in looking for three wanted individuals.

The three men are Vance Eric Shanoss, Damien Tyson Shanoss, and Cory Sean Dominic.

Vance Shanoss is wanted for five counts of Fail to Comply with probation and one count of driving while suspended.

He is being described as:

30 years old

Indigenous male

5’9

135 pounds

Slender build

Black hair

Brown eyes

Damien Shanoss is wanted on two counts of drive while prohibited, two counts of drive while suspended, one count of Fail to Comply with probation, two counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order, two counts of Fail to Comply with Undertaking, one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of flight from police and one count of obstruction.

He is described as:

30 years old

Indigenous male

6’0

Slender build

Light brown hair, possibly dyed auburn

Brown eyes.

Lastly, Cory Dominic is wanted for one count of assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm, and one count of uttering death threats.

He is being described as:

34 years old

Indigenous male

5’11

165 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Police are reminding residents if the men are seen to not confront them but to call New Hazelton RCMP at 250-842-5244 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.