Police are investigating a sudden death near the Hazelton’s over the weekend.

According to the RCMP, the death was reported on Saturday (Nov 7) around 7 a.m. after police were called to a vehicle fire at a gas station at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 37.

The single occupant of the semi was found dead inside the vehicle.

According to the RCMP, there is not evidence to suggest that the fire is suspicious and the investigation remains ongoing.