The final voting numbers have been tallied and Nathan Cullen has been voted as the MLA elect for the Stikine riding.

Cullen received just over half of the vote with 51.7% after the mail-in ballots across the riding were counted.

Over 1200 ballots were issued across the riding.

Cullen said he is feeling humbled by the support from the riding.

“Our turnout was really strong, we had a good percentage and so I feel with a little over 50 percent of the votes cast and I feel like it’s just a good mandate to start to get to work now,” he said.

He added he believes there will be a strong voice in the provincial government to target rural issues.

Cullen was formerly the MP for the Skeena-Bulkley Valley but resigned in 2019.

He said he believes there will be some similarities but also believes there will be differences.

“With us [NDP] being in government that will be a different role for me, my whole time as a federal representative was an opposition so, learning how to be effective on that side of the aisle will be important,” he said.

He added the core of the two jobs remain the same, that it’s about people.

Provincially, the NDP claimed 57 seats, Liberals have 28, and the Greens 2.

A judicial recount is also taking place for the West Vancouver- Sea to Sky riding.