Hudson Bay Mountain is expected to open up its ski hills next month.

The scheduled date is December 4 but according to General Manager Lex Rei Jones, the mountain will look a bit different than in previous years.

She added face coverings will be required in all common areas, during lessons, and in the lift lines.

Rei Jones said she feels fortunate to have been able to work on the protocols since the summer months.

“It’s just a lot of time and work and communication has gone into putting these protocols in place. It’s going to be a huge thing training our staff this year, with all of the new procedures, the enhanced cleaning procedures,” she said.

She also said after speaking with other resorts and meteorologists the weather this winter is expected to be great for the mountain.

“We’re all feeling very confident going into this wintertime, we have this wonderful outdoor experience we can offer to people and we want people to be able to take advantage of it,” she said.

As for the events, Rei-Jones said staff is still figuring out how to host them while having COVID protocols in place.

Last year, The mountain’s opening was postponed multiple times due to there not being enough snow on the mountain.