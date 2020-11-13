In a 48-hour period starting Tuesday, the province has seen 1,130 new cases of COVID-19 while the provincial total reaches 20,368.

The North’s regional total has reached 499 after 23 cases were reported in this time period.

There are 60 active cases in the North, ten more than on Tuesday (10th).

One person is fighting the virus in Northern Health in the hospital and four are in ICU, the region’s recovery rate has dropped to 87%.

To emphasize what I mean: From Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 **8 months** Prince George had a TOTAL of 56 cases. Then, in October alone: 43. Dawson Creek had **24 **cases from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30 and then had **40** in October alone. Smithers had 19 from Jan-Sept and 23 in Oct#cityofPG — andrew kurjata (@akurjata) November 12, 2020

In the last 24 hours, a record 594 of the 12,442 tests administered province-wide had a positive result.

From Tuesday (10th) to Wednesday (11th), there were 536 people diagnosed with the virus.

There are now 5,793 active cases in BC; 155 are in hospital, 44 of whom are in ICU as the recovery rate is now 70%.

The number of new cases is doubling every 13 days now….and that puts BC on track to hit one-thousand diagnoses a day by the end of November.

The virus has claimed the lives of four people in the past two days, the province’s death toll has reached 288.

“Once again, we’re starting to see spillover into long-term care homes, where we know it’s an older population that are more likely to have a more severe illness,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

“We are asking a lot of everyone and we recognize that what we are asking of you may be hard, so let’s support each other to make this happen,” added Henry, “Let’s remember that we know what we need to do, because we have done it before – and we have done it well.

6 new Health Care Facility outbreaks were declared, there are now 41 active outbreaks within the Health Care system.

#CovidBC update: 1,130 new cases since we last reported on Tuesday, for a total of 20,368 cases in BC. From Nov. 10 to 11, we had 536 new cases. In the last 24 hours, we have had a further 594 new cases. https://t.co/qrJpcz2nzl pic.twitter.com/kNXJirV26M — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) November 13, 2020

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN:

North – 499 (+23)

Interior – 959 (+34)

Vancouver Coastal 6,107 (+249)

Fraser – 12,390 (+808)

Island – 324 (+16)

– with files from Dione Wearmouth, MyPGNow.com staff