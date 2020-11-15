If you want to take a trip to Costco, you will have to don a face mask or shield starting tomorrow (Monday).

All members, guests, and employees will be required to follow the directive, or entry will not be granted.

Children under the age of 2 are exempt.

A face mask policy has been in effect since May 4, however, members who could not wear a mask for medical reasons were exempt.

“This is no longer the case. If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield,” said Costco in a memo to members.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however, we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience.”

This new policy will be in effect at all Costco locations.