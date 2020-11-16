Northern Health Flu Clinics are Now Running

This year it’s especially important to get your flu shot to protect yourself and your community.

To find a flu clinic near you, visit northernhealth.ca or call 8-1-1.

Things to keep in mind when getting your flu shot this year:

⦁ Making an appointment is strongly encouraged to help reduce line-ups and maintain safe physical distancing, due to COVID-19.

⦁ Plan ahead. Northerners are asked to plan ahead and schedule a time to get their flu shot.

⦁ It’s ok if it takes a couple weeks to get a flu shot. If it takes a week or two for you to get an appointment with pharmacist, physician, or public health clinic, that’s okay – the best time to do it is end of October and into November. That’s the optimal time to be immunized because then we know that the immunity that you get from the vaccine will carry you through the influenza season.

⦁ NH public health clinics will be encouraging mask use (for those aged two and up), and implementing physical distancing measures.

⦁ Please follow the instructions of clinic staff, and respect COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by other flu shot providers.

⦁ In some communities, the NH Check In app is available to make physical distancing easier while waiting for your flu shot appointment (to download the app, visit: northernhealth.ca). Note: in Prince George, the Check In app will be used to track your place in line; you’ll get live updates on fast the line’s moving. The NH Check In app is optional to use.

COVID-19 Community Guide

As we continue working to stop the spread of COVID-19 across BC, we have updated the “Coronavirus (COVID-19): Northern Health guide for your community” to help keep you informed. Along with existing tips and rules around things like physical distancing and recognizing symptoms, the guide now includes information on:

⦁ Physical distancing tips

⦁ Guidance on mass gatherings

⦁ How to wear a mask safely

⦁ Changes to Northern Health services

⦁ Surgeries

⦁ NH Connections

⦁ Outpatient services

⦁ Lab and diagnostic services

⦁ New mental wellness resources

⦁ Advice on staying healthy and monitoring your health

⦁ And more!

Thank you for helping to flatten the curve!

Stick to your Safe Six

Gatherings and celebrations inside our homes and backyards have caused COVID-19 to spread throughout our communities.

We must follow safety protocols at home to keep our schools, workplaces and businesses safe.

When you’re home, limit your visitors to your “safe six” — the same six friends or extended family members. You should be in their “safe six” and they should be in yours. And, if your space is small or there are many people living in your household, six may be too many to see at once.

Learn more: www.gov.bc.ca/phase3#safe-six

Some important info to remember

Northern Health is still here for your health needs

Northern Health wants you to remember that your health care professionals are still there for you. Primary care providers are still available via phone or virtual appointments, or in person when required. Don’t hesitate to call if you have a health care concern.

Emergency departments are still open if you have an urgent illness or injury. Pay attention to signage as we are still taking additional precautions. Visitor restrictions are still in place in many of our health facilities.

Other services are starting to restart. Visit northernhealth.ca for updated information.

It’s safe for your child to get health care

Health care for your child is safe. Offices, clinics and hospitals have the correct supplies and procedures in place to keep everyone safe during your visit. Your family can still get essential medical care.

Very few children and youth have become seriously ill from COVID-19. It is safest for your child to get the medical care they need, such as routine immunizations. The risks of not seeking medical care can be much higher than the risks of your child getting sick from COVID-19.

If you’re not sure whether your child needs medical care, use the red, amber and green direction in the resource linked below to help you decide. If your child has symptoms of COVID-19, call ahead to the hospital or clinic, if you can, to tell them you’re coming.

For more information, see the full message from Child Health BC. And always remember: continue to physical distance, keep your gatherings to 2-6 people, stay home if you’re sick, stay informed, explore close to home, support local, and wash your hands.

New resource on child and youth mental health and substance use

A new NH resource helps youth and families get help with mental health and substance use challenges: Child & Youth Mental Health and Substance Use Resources for Families.

Please be aware that there is help available during these difficult times; don’t hesitate to reach out for yourself or on behalf of a loved one.

For more information

The NH COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line can be reached at 1-844-645-7811. For general COVID-19 information, visit the Northern Health website or the BCCDC COVID-19 website, or call the BC Govt. COVID-19 Helpline: 1-888-COVID19 or 1-888-268-4319.

