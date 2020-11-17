2019 Business of the Year nominees and winners for the Smithers Community & Business Excellence Awards (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

The annual Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Business and Community awards will be going completely virtual.

The ceremony will be held on Zoom (ID: 838 8569 0135, Password:457003) and Facebook Live on Nov 25 at 5 p.m.

According to the Chamber, even though the ceremony is going to be virtual the recognition and awards are real.

“It is important, now more than ever, to recognize those who have contributed positively to our economy and community over the past year,” the Chamber said.

Nominations for the awards closed on Oct 26 and according to the Chamber, a total of 70 nominations were submitted across 13 categories.

A selection of several individuals from the Chamber Board of Directors, staff, and town representatives reviewed the nominations and chose the finalists.

The voting period for the nominations closed last Friday (Nov 13).

The Chamber will also be providing a ceremony snack box by Riverside Kitchen for $15 at Smithers Brewing Company and the Bulkley Valley Brewery.

The orders must be submitted by Nov 23.

Last year, the Bulkley Valley Credit Union won the Business of the Year award and Subway Owner Avi Ranjan won Business Person of the Year.

2020 Finalists:

Business of the Year:

Free-lance Automotive

Smithers Feed Store

Sausage Factory

Business Person of the Year:

Kathryn Johnson from Kathryn Johnson Notary Public Inc.

Sherri Morgan from Fourth Ave on Main

Emilie Schmidt from Rejar Zero Waste

Citizen/Volunteer of the Year:

Matt Bruintjes

Lisa O’Sullivan

Luke Smith

Customer Service Excellence- Business:

Heartstring Home Decor & Gifts

La Petite Spa Smithers

Nature’s Pantry

Customer Service Excellence- Individual:

MaryAnn Miller from Smithers Home Hardware

Sherri Morgan from Fourth Ave on Main

Emilie Schmidt from Rejar Zero Waste

Excellence in Education:

Jonathan Boone from Bulkley Valley Christian School

Kristen Morgan from Canadian Ski Patrol Smithers Zone

Perry Rath from Smithers Secondary School

Family-Friendly Business of the Year:

Hudson Bay Mountain

Smithers Passage House

UFO on Main

Home-Based Business of the Year:

Adventure Camp Tourism

Bloom Esthetics

Chef Brandi Collins (Riverside Kitchen Co)

Major Contributor to Arts and Culture:

Smithers Community Radio CICK 93.9

Perry Rath Arts

Wet’suwet’en Native Arts

Public Service Excellence:

Proton Foundation (Mark DeHoog)

The Salvation Army BC Food Bank

St.James Soup Kitchen

Tourism Excellence Award:

Frontier Steelhead Experience/ Frontier Farwest

Hudson Bay Mountain

Oscar’s Source For Sports

Young Entrepreneur of the Year:

Nadine Huisman from Bloom Esthetics

Hudson Olesiuk from See-Thru Glass Cleaning

Emilie Schmidt from Rejar Zero Waste

Zero Waste Circular Economy Business of The Year: