It is another record day when it comes to COVID-19 numbers in the province.

BC Health Officials announced 717 new infections in BC today (Tuesday), with 21 in Northern Heath.

Both totals are single-day records.

Of the 23,661 cumulative cases in BC, 539 are in the Northern Region.

“Just as we put on our jackets to keep us warm in the rain and snow, so too are our COVID-19 safety layers there to protect all of us. Washing your hands, keeping a safe distance and always wearing a mask in places where you are around people you don’t know – these things make a difference,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“We have seen an increase in new cases on Vancouver Island, in the Interior and in the North, many of which are connected to travel to and from the Lower Mainland. That is why is it important that we stay local and travel less right now.”

6,589 cases are considered active, with 198 people in hospital, up 17, and 63 in intensive care, an increase of six.

11 people have died from COVID-19 in the past day, bringing the virus death toll to 310.

Meanwhile, there has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Tsawaayuss-Rainbow Gardens in the Island Health region.

Currently, 10,960 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of an exposure.

The recovery rate is at 69.6 percent.

New cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 177

Fraser Health – 484

Island Health – 16

Interior Health – 18

Northern Health – 21

Outside of Canada – 1