The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District received a big dump of snow Tuesday (Nov 18).

23cm of snow was recorded from early Tuesday morning to the overnight hours.

A snowfall warning was issued on Monday and continued throughout the day Tuesday.

“We had a deep low pressure system that moved along the coast and so that combined the fronts that were with this system produced a lot of heavy snow that moved towards the North Coast,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

He also said that the Valley and Lakes District are in an active pattern.

“We’re going to continue to see more snow this week. Not expecting any big dumps, similar to what we saw yesterday [Tuesday] but, nonetheless it will continue to add up during the week and into the weekend,” he said.

Environment Canada is calling for the winter season to be a La Nina year, which is colder temperatures and wetter conditions.

In the Bulkley Valley and Lakes Wednesday (Nov 18), it is expected to reach a high of minus one.