A Prince Rupert flight has been flagged by the BC Centre for Disease Control for a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The affected flight is Air Canada/ Jazz 8290 on November 16 that departed from Vancouver and landed in Prince Rupert.

Rows 9 to 12 have been affected.

This is the second flight in the Northwest that has had a COVID-19 exposure in November.

On November 11, North Cariboo Air 1541 from Terrace to Vancouver also had a COVID-19 exposure.