Fourth annual Festival of Trees, Christmas trees on display at Glacier View Toyota on December 6, 2018, | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

Smithers Festival of Trees auction will be going online this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The annual event will be held from December 1 until December 12.

According to the Festival of Trees website, the trees and auction items can be viewed during the outdoor walking tour at Glacier Toyota.

The items will also be able to be viewed on the festival of trees website.

Some items can already be viewed on the website and people are being asked to register so they can bid.

In 2019, Festival of Trees broke its previous record and raised $52,932.95.