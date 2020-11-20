Santa's Breakfast raised around $700 for the Salvation Army Sunday Morning (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

The 21st annual Santa’s Breakfast in Smithers has been cancelled after Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new COVID-19 regulations.

The breakfast was originally supposed to be a Drive-Thru edition on Dec 6.

According to Salvation Army Director Adam Marshall, the decision was not taken lightly.

Last year, over 1000 people attended the breakfast with $700 being raised for the Salvation Army.