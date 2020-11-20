BC Hydro notified of four positive COVID-19 cases
(Photo supplied by B.C. Hydro)
Four contractor workers on the Site C project have tested positive for COVID-19 according to BC Hydro.
One employee was diagnosed after returning home following their shift rotation and is currently isolating.
The other three workers are on-site and will remain in quarantine in a separate housing unit.
All four workers were part of the same crew and as a precaution, all remaining members have been isolated.
None of the workers who tested positive left camp or had any interaction with the local community.