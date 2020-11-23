Plan Your Next Adventure Right Here in Prince George

Some of the best adventures and greatest discoveries can be made in your own “backyard.”

That’s one of the reasons Tourism Prince George is promoting a variety of ways locals can get to know and appreciate their own community more when they choose from a number of “staycation” packages.

From exploring the wonders of an old growth forest to a girls’ night out, the experiences are out there to meet pretty much every interest.

“We have developed a number of packages designed to cultivate interest from people who live in the region and enjoy what Prince George has to offer,” says Annie Doran, Tourism Prince George’s manager of marketing and brand.

The staycation idea was produced to help support local businesses hit hard by the public health guidelines that limited gatherings and travel during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring. And it has grown in popularity and expanded over the intervening months to include more opportunities to dine, explore, experience and stay in Prince George.

As winter approaches, some of the staycation packages will focus on outdoor adventures, such as a guided snow-shoeing trip followed by a night’s stay in a local hotel.

“You get to see the wonders of the ancient forest during the day, and then come back into town for dinner at Betulla Burning for an appetizer, pizza and glass of Hester Creek Wine or draft beer. Then spend one night at the Marriott Hotel.

“That’s a full day for two and is just $220.”

If you prefer to stay and dine, the $150 package at the Prestige Treasure Cove Resort offers you a $50 credit at one of the hotel’s restaurants, followed by a night relaxing in a double queen room.

“Whatever package you decide on, this is a great way to explore and discover your own community,” Doran says.

For more information about how you can enjoy and book a staycation experience in Prince George, visit tourismpg.com/staycations and select the ones that interest you.

Website: www.tourismpg.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/tourismpg/