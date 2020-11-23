A former Smithers councillor and mayoral candidate was arrested last week for refusing to wear a mask.

Randy Bell was inside a local bank where he repeatedly refused to wear a mask, despite the new provincial COVID-19 regulations that came into effect Thursday (Nov 19).

Bell posted a video on Facebook Friday of him inside the bank and his conversation with a police officer.

He was later detained, removed from the bank, and received a warning.

He was later released and advised to review the current public health orders in place.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new regulations last Thursday (Nov 17) after COVID-19 cases have surged across the province.

Bell was unsuccessful in his campaign for councillor during the Smithers by-election in October and in 2018 was unsuccessful in his run for mayor.