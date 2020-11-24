41 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 have now been associated with the outbreak at LNG Canada in Kitimat, up from 14 last week.

According to Northern Health, thirty-four of the cases are active and sixteen people remain in isolation at the worksite.

The remaining individuals are in isolation in their home communities.

The health authority added all of the cases are considered to be associated with the outbreak and are from the same general working area.

On-site employees are being screened and contact tracing is continuing and close contacts are being advised to self-isolate.

There are currently no public exposures in Kitimat resulting in the outbreak.

The outbreak will be declared for at least 28 days.