Another two flights from Terrace have been flagged by the BC Centre for Disease Control for being exposed to COVID-19.

Both flights departed from Terrace to Vancouver on November 18.

The first flight was Air Canada 8239 and rows six to 12 were affected and the second flight was WestJet WS3106 rows one to six were affected.

This is the fifth flight within the Northwest to be affected by a COVID-19 exposure.