BC has broken its record of COVID-19 cases identified in a single day as the provincial total reaches 28,348 with 7,732 active cases in the province.

Northern Health’s total case count soars to 678, and with 29 identified today (Tuesday), there are 153 active cases.

23 people are battling the virus in the hospital in the region as 10 are in ICU.

519 people have recovered in the region, the recovery rate is now 77%, notably higher than BC’s recovery rate of 69%.

Ten more people have died, BC’s death toll has reached 358.

Province-wide, there are 284 people in the hospital with 61 in ICU.

REGIONAL CASE COUNT:

Northern Health: 678 (+29)

Interior: 1,356 (+49)

Vancouver Coastal: 7,992 (+174)

Fraser Health: 17,724 (+678)

Island: 505 (+11)