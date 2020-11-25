There have been 738 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, for a new total of 29,086.

This includes 35 new test positives in the North, the region has reported 713 total cases.

13 people have died, 371 people have succumbed to the virus in the province.

There are 294 in hospital with COVID-19, and 61 patients in critical care.

So far 19,814 have made a full recovery.

There are 7,816 active cases and 10,270 in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry noted a large data correction in reported cases from November 16 – 24.

The BC CDC COVID-19 dashboard will be updated accordingly.

Regional Breakdown of new cases

169 – Vancouver Coastal

443 – Fraser

21 – Island

70 – Interior

35 – Northern Health